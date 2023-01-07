People in North Tipp with cold and flu symptoms urged to “stay at home”

The Department of Public Health Mid-West is appealing to the people in North Tipperary to stay at home if they are showing signs of cold and flu.

The entire region is seeing a significant rise in respiratory infections, and this is having a negative impact on health services locally.

The local public health department which covers North Tipp along with Clare and Limerick says social activity and attending work while unwell will increase the risk of outbreaks in the community and in healthcare settings.





They are currently investigating more than 15 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, involving more than 200 cases among residents and staff.

It is reported four long-term care facilities have more than 20 cases.

In the past week, they have been notified of 582 COVID-19 cases in Limerick, Clare, and Tipperary including North and South of the county.

This is more than double the level in the week before Christmas Day.

An increase in flu cases has been seen since mid-December.

In the week ending December 24, 273 cases were recorded, almost double the previous week, while between January 1st to 4th, there have been an estimated 186 new cases.

They are asking everyone to keep up-to-date with their COVID boosters while also urging the public to consider all healthcare alternatives to the Emergency Department.