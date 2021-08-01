People of Clonmel asked to make input on new Suir Island project

A four-week public consultation process has now opened for people to have their say on the upcoming Suir Island Infrastructure Links project.

There are three routes proposed, with the project set to see the development of a public plaza on the Southern end of Sarsfield Street, with a foot and cycle bridge to span across the River Suir.

Mayor of Clonmel, Councillor Michael Murphy welcomed the project and urged people to share their comments and observations through the consultation process.





“This scheme will also provide improved accessibility to the Suir Island car park and its existing amenities.

“Three route options have been developed for consideration and I’m asking people, the citizens of Clonmel, to provide your views.

“Further information on this exciting project is available on the Tipperary County Council website and for those who don’t have access to a computer, they can visit their local library here in Clonmel.”

Due to Covid, a virtual consultation room has been set up and can be accessed here; https://www.innovision.ie/suirisland or there is access via the council website here; http://www.tipperarycoco.ie/suirislandlinks.