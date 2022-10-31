People across Tipperary are being asked to respect emergency services this Halloween.

Fire crews, Paramedics and Gardaí across Tipperary are bracing themselves for what is likely to be quite a busy night.

The Halloween festivities bring with them a range of potential dangers including fireworks and bonfires.





Unfortunately in recent years emergency service vehicles and personnel have come under attack while attending callouts to incidents at Halloween.

Assistant Fire Chief in Tipperary Carol Kennedy says they’re merely trying to do their job:

“I can understand that people don’t want us to ruin their fun if you like by putting out bonfires but the reason we’re doing it is because the bonfires are dangerous.

“And its not just us (Fire and Rescue) that get targeted like that – the Gardaí, Ambulance personnel and the local authority staff come under attack as well. So we would ask people just to be mindful. We’re there to help and we’re there to do a job – it’s not the right thing to do so please don’t.”