Peake Villa take major scalp in FAI Junior Cup

Peake Villa took a major scalp in the FAI Junior Cup 4th round on Sunday.

The Thurles side travelled to Limerick to play last year’s beaten finalists Pike Rovers and after a 2-2 draw, they won 4-2 on penalties.

The win sees Villa into the last 32 in the country’s main junior soccer competition.





Meanwhile, it was the end of the road for Wilderness Rovers and Clodiagh Rangers in their 4th round ties.

Wilderness lost 1-0 away to Cork side St. Mary’s whilst Clodiagh Rangers suffered a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Strand Celtic in Sligo.

Elsewhere on Sunday, St. Michael’s Munster Champions Cup final with Villa FC was postponed due to a waterlogged Celtic Park in Clonmel.