The draws have been made for the FAI Junior Cup 5th round.

Two Tipperary teams are in the draw for the last 32 of Ireland’s top junior soccer competition.

Fresh off their big win over Pike Rovers, Thurles side Peake Villa have drawn Killarney Celtic at home.





Tipp Town side St. Michael’s have their fourth round tie with Portlaw to come this weekend and the winners of that will have an away 5th round tie with Howth Celtic.

The 5th round is due to take place on the weekend of January 23rd.