Peake Villa progress to FAI Junior Cup quarter-finals

One Tipperary team will be in the hat for this year’s FAI Junior Cup quarter-final draw.

Peake Villa had an impressive 6-0 victory over Kilkenny side Freebooters in Thurles today in their last-16 tie.

The home side were four goals to the good at half-time and scored two more in the second-half to see themselves through to the next round.





However, the same can’t said for St. Michael’s as they were eliminated from the competition this afternoon.

The Tipp Town side were in Waterford taking on Villa FC, where they were beaten 4-2.