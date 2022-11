Two of Tipperary’s best soccer teams clash in the Munster Junior Cup this afternoon.

Tipp Town side St. Michael’s travel to Thurles to play Peake Villa in their third round tie at 2pm.

Both teams have won all there games in the Clonmel Credit Union Premier Division so far this season, ahead of today’s game.





Elsewhere in the Munster Junior Cup 3rd round today, Vee Rovers host Peake Villa B at 11.30am whilst at 2pm Two Mile Borris play host to Bansha Celtic.