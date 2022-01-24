Paul Kelly: Reaching an All-Ireland final was beyond our belief

Its “just wonderful” for Mullinahone players, supporters and Tipperary Ladies football followers in general to have an All Ireland final to look forward to according to Mullinahone Ladies Football manager Paul Kelly.

His side defeated St. Brendans of Galway by three points in a riproaring All Ireland Semi Final at Callan on Sunday in which Denise Gaule and Nicole Shelly produced top performances.

An early Lorraine O’Shea goal meant the Tipp side held the lead from early on in the contest and duly booked their place in the All Ireland final against St. Judes of Dublin which will be played on the first weekend in February.





The Mulliinahone team continue to go from strength to strength and now they they will do everything they can to prepare well and ensure they perform to their best on All Ireland final day according to Paul Kelly:

“Yeah it’s beyond our belief. Little did I think when I took over the Mullinahone Ladies Footballers that we would be in an All-Ireland.

“I suppose start of the year we would’ve been happy with a county final, then the journey took off.

“We went down and got a great result against Castlehaven, ended up in the Munster final against a great MKL team form Kerry and again here today against St. Brendan’s who were Connacht (Intermediate) champions in 2018, who we knew that we were going to have to be on our best today to beat them and thankfully we came out at the right side of that result.”