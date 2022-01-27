Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher returns to competitive hurling this afternoon

Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher will make his return to competitive hurling this afternoon.

The Tipperary senior hurler lines out at full forward for TU Dublin as they take on TUS Midwest in the Fitzgibbon cup.

The Lorrha native suffered an achilles injury in May of 2021 which forced him to miss the rest of the season.





When the 32-year-old features today, he will line out against a TUS Midwest team which includes Tipp’s Billy Seymour, Kian O’Kelly and Josh McCarthy.

Throw-in is at 2pm in Moylish.

Elsewhere in the Fitzgibbon Cup, Trinity take on MTU Cork at 7pm.