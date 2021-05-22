Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher out for the season through injury

Paul Carroll
(c) Sportsfocus.ie

Tipperary look set to be without forward Patrick “Bonner” Maher for the rest of the season.

The Lorrha man suffered a serious achilles tendon injury during training on Thursday evening.

Maher will undergo surgery on the injury next week, which will be followed by a period of recovery which can range in time from four to twelve months.


The injury likely ends Bonnar’s season with Liam Sheedy’s side with the inter-county season ending in August.

The forward is set for another long rehabilitation program following his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in 2019.