Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher out for the season through injury

Tipperary look set to be without forward Patrick “Bonner” Maher for the rest of the season.

The Lorrha man suffered a serious achilles tendon injury during training on Thursday evening.

Maher will undergo surgery on the injury next week, which will be followed by a period of recovery which can range in time from four to twelve months.





The injury likely ends Bonnar’s season with Liam Sheedy’s side with the inter-county season ending in August.

The forward is set for another long rehabilitation program following his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in 2019.