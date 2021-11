The panels have been announced for this Saturday’s opening round of the Miller Shield.

The interdivisional competition gets underway with North Tipp taking on South Tipp in Holycross at 11am.

After that, Mid Tipp take on West Tipp in Littleton at 1.15pm.





Admission is free to the public but patrons are being asked to make a donation to Scoil Chormaic Cashel as they enter the venues.

The full squads are available below: