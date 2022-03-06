Paddy Smith, Carrick-on-Suir

Markevich Terrace and formerly of Ballylynch, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, children Mark, Leanne and Dane, sister’s, brother’s, son in law Jp, Daughter’s In law Lisa and Carrie, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren Libbi, Sienna, Bella, Calum, Macy, Caoimhe, Evie and Corey, nieces nephews relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.





Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick-on-Suir on Monday the 7th March from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday the 8th March for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery.

