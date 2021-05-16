Overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick “unsustainable” says a local campaigner

A local campaigner to have A&E services restored at Nenagh Hospital expects the campaign to remobilise their efforts soon.

Damian O’Donoghue of the Mid-West Hospital Campaign is describing overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick as “unsustainable”.

The hospital regularly accounts for about a third of the INMO’s daily trolley figures, despite the addition of new beds in the last year.





Damian says he remains hopeful that the A&E could return to Nenagh, and that the group will be seeking a meeting with the Health Minister:

“It was just before the general election actually, there was abig protest in Limerick, there was thousands of people there from Tipperary, Clare and Limerick.

“The day before the protest there was 92 people on trolleys in Limerick, there was 75 on Tuesday.

“The situation hasn’t changed much, it has gone on throughout the pandemic and it’s completely unsustainable.”