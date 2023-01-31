Overcrowding at local hospitals continues

Two local hospitals account for almost 20% of patients without a bed in Irish hospitals today.

UHL, which serves North Tipperary, Clare, and Ennis, has the highest levels of overcrowding today, with 65 people on trolleys.

Nationally, a total of 449 people were on trolleys in Irish hospitals this morning.





Locally, TUH in Clonmel recorded 23 people without a bed, up one from yesterday’s figures.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, 359 patients were waiting in emergency departments across Ireland, while 90 were in wards.