Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions are into the final four of this year’s AFLW.

The Tipperary native was in the Lions starting lineup for their 39-22 win over Richmond in this morning’s qualifying final.

The Tipperary dual star recorded 14 disposals along with five tackles and two marks in the Lions’ victory.





The win gives the Lions a bye next week as they await the results of next weekend to see who they will play in the preliminary final.