Orla O’Dwyer has signed a new two-year deal with the Brisbane Lions.

The Tipperary dual star had her best individual season down under earlier this year, where she was named in the All-Australian team.

Her performances garnered interest from as many as six teams in Australia but the Brisbane Lions have now confirmed that O’Dwyer will be with them for the next two seasons.





Preseason begins on Monday with season 7 of the AFLW getting underway on the last weekend of August.