Orla O’Dwyer has the chance to become the first ever Irish two-time AFLW Grand Final champion tomorrow morning.

The Tipperary dual star lines out for the Brisbane Lions as they take on Melbourne in the showcase.

O’Dwyer was a key player for the Lions in their 2020 Grand Final win and will be looking to continue her successful career down under with another title tomorrow.





The Grand Final gets underway in the Lions’ brand new HQ, the Brighton Homes Arena at 3.40am Irish time Sunday morning.