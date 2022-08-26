Order of Malta fundraiser planned for Clonoulty/Rossmore vs Kilruane MacDonaghs refixture

A fundraiser for the Order of Malta will be held at the refixture of Kilruane MacDonaghs vs Clonoulty/Rossmore in the county senior hurling championship.

Following the tragic events of the original fixture in Semple Stadium earlier this month, Tipperary GAA, in consultation with both clubs have decided that a collection will be held at the refixture, with all proceeds going to the Order of Malta.

The game has been fixed for Sunday September 4th in Templetuohy at 12.30pm with entry being free of charge.





A GoFundMe has been set up for individuals who may not be able to attend the game, with the link available here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/order-of-malta-fundraising-collection?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer.