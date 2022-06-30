Open evening at Nenagh Community Training Center will take place today

An open evening for Further Education and Training will take place this afternoon in North Tipperary.

The Nenagh Community Training Center will showcase their extensive lists of programmes at 4pm – 7pm.

Manager at the center in St Johns Place, Rose Nunan, told Tipp today that have been providing a unique experience for learners since 1984 and one-to-one learning is as a priority.





She says that the center is a place for learners to shape their lives in a safe, engaging and proactive environment.

“We offer an exciting number of programmes. Whether it’s QQI or VCTC, they would be barbering, hair, and beauty. We have woodcraft, catering and hospitality, information technology, art, and much, much more.

“We’re unique in the way we have 40 learners here. We have 10 amazing part-time tutors. So, we give that more one-to-one, that more unique experience.

“In mainstream school there is a lot more, as we know, in numbers. We would get a number of learners that comes to us that mainstream schools didn’t work for them. It could be the whole issue around the numbers, it could be LGBT+Q, it also could be bullying issues. So, I suppose we give that unique experience here.

“We do a number of programmes here around mental well-being. We have a resilience programme, we personal development programme. It’s very important, I think, for us to view a learner, as we call them, in a more holistic way.

“Academia is very important, but I think their mental well-being, and our mental well-being, is really, really important here.

“I think from an education perspective, we’re further education and training. We all have a place on that educational forum. We’re very proud to be part of that educational forum for further education and training, and we will continue to be here.

“People pass us here in John’s Place and they are not aware of what we have. It’s really important for people to see our state of the art facilities that we have here and to showcase those.”

Rose Nunan added that the mental well-being and personal development of the learners are at the heart of the center’s goals.

She reassured that mainstream school isn’t for everybody, and centres like this help break away from the traditional educational experience and that they encourage the learners to move on to further education.

“We would work very closely with the Tipperary ETB and Arthur’s Town would be part of the apprenticships and traineeships. We encourage our learners to move on to further education and we have links with them there.

“I think it’s important that a student, or a learner, or a young person is given the opportunity to do things differently.

“I really think that’s important because not every young person is like myself, as an adult. We’re not the same. To embrace that is really important. Covid really cemented the idea of a different educational experience.”

More information can be found on their website.