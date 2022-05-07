Online bookings now open for second booster dose in Nenagh Hospital

Eligible people in the Mid-West can now book an appointment online to receive their second Booster doses in Nenagh Hospital.

People aged 65 years and over and young people aged 12 years and older with a weak immune system are now eligible for their second COVID-19 booster vaccine.

A period of 120 days must have passed either since receiving the first Booster dose, or since you tested positive for COVID-19.





There are also centres nearby in in Scoil Carmel Limerick and Ennis Hospital and they can be booked online.