One-point the difference as Tipperary defeat Kilkenny in National Hurling League

Tipperary have made it two wins from two in the National Hurling League.

Colm Bonnar’s men recorded a 1-19 to 1-18 win over rivals Kilkenny in Semple Stadium on Sunday.

A Jake Morris goal just before half-time gave the Premier a five point lead at half-time.





Tadhg O’Dwyer found the back of the net for Kilkenny on 62 minutes to reduce Tipp’s lead to 2 points but the home side held on for a one-point victory.

Jason Forde was top scorer for Tipp with 0-10, with 0-5 from play.

The win is Tipp’s second in a row as Colm Bonnar’s charges now prepare for Dublin on Saturday February 26th.