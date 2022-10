Orla O’Dwyer and the Brisbane Lions have continued their great form in the AFLW this morning.

In a battle of the top two sides, the Lions defeated the Adelaide Crows at home on a final score of 53-31.

Tipperary native Orla O’Dwyer had another busy performace, recording 15 disposals and two marks.





The Lions are now top of the table with seven wins from eight games so far this season.