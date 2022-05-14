O’Dwyer set to remain with Brisbane Lions

Orla O’Dwyer looks set to remain with the Brisbane Lions for the upcoming Women’s AFL season.

The Tipperary dual star had her career high season with the Lions this year, which has garnered interest from up to six teams in Australia.

Womens.afl reports that Melbourne side Carlton approached O’Dwyer about switching allegiances away from Brisbane.





The Tipp native became the first Irish woman to be named as an All-Australian following her performances this year.

Womens.afl is reporting that O’Dwyer has kicked back interest from opposing teams, deciding to stay in Brisbane.