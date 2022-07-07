O’Brien: Slow start was Tipp’s downfall in All-Ireland senior camogie championship

A slow start was Tipperary’s downfall in this year’s All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

That’s according to joint captain Grace O’Brien who’s been reflecting on Tipperary’s exit from the championship at the group stage.

The Premier defeated Cork for the first time in almost a decade on Saturday but score difference meant they failed to qualify for the knockout stages.





Nenagh’s O’Brien says draws against Clare and Dublin ultimately proved costly:

“That’s the hard bit when you reflect on it, all we could really focus on (against Cork) was going to Cork and winning, there was no point in looking at the ifs, buts and maybes of what else could have happened because there was so many different outcomes.

“Our performances earlier on in the year really let us down which was a pity especially the Clare game was a draw and the same with Dublin, had we got a win in one of those we would have been through.

“It’s a bit disappointing but I suppose it did end on a good note but unfortunately it just didn’t allow us to get to the place we wanted to get to.”