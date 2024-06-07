O’Brien back in Tipperary squad ahead of Tailteann Cup knockout clash

The Tipperary senior football team has been named ahead of Saturday’s Tailteann Cup knockout tie.

The Premier take on Limerick in their preliminary quarter-final clash in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale at 4pm tomorrow.

Paul Kelly has made two changes to the team that beat Wexford with captain Steven O’Brien returning from injury whilst his Ballina clubmate Eoghan Power also comes in to start.

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Saturday’s game with thanks to John Kennedy Motors, Main Toyota dealers, Cashel Road, Clonmel.

Tipperary squad to play Limerick:

Limerick squad to play Tipperary: