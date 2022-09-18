Numerous thefts and burglaries reported across the Tipperary Town Garda District recently

There has been a spate of thefts and burglaries reported across the Tipperary Town Garda District in the last fortnight.

Anyone with information is encouraged to get in touch with the Tipp Town Garda Station.

Construction tools were reported stolen from a building container left on site at Tipperary Co Op Station Road.





The incident took place over the weekend of the 2nd and 5th of September, and a large quantity of De-Walt power tools were taken.

Gardaí say entry was gained by using a key that was left beside the door of the container.

Another burglary report was received when a homeowner in the Cordangan area returned from a holiday to find items missing from their home.

Entry was gained between the 5th and 12th of September by breaking the glass on the side door of the house, and it was reported that some jewellery was stolen.

Gardai are currently reviewing surveillance footage from this incident and are asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.

Between the 6th and 10th of September, there were three car thefts reported in the Tipperary Town area.

All three vehicles had been left unlocked by their owners, and the items stolen were comprised of cash and handbags.

Gardaí are reminding the public to lock their cars.

A man made a theft report to the Tipperay Town Gardaí when copper and aluminium clamps went missing from the site at the railway line in the Emly area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tippeary Town Garda Station at (062) 8070 or the Confidential Line at (1800) 666-111.