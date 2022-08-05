NT&DL Premier Division returns this evening

Today marks the return of the NT&DL Premier Division.

The new season gets underway with two games down for decision tonight, with a further two on Sunday.

Reigning champions Killavilla United begin their title defence with a trip to Ballinree to play Ballymackey at 6.45pm.





At the same time, Rearcross are at home to Lough Derg.

Sunday’s games see BT Harps host Borrisokane and Clodiagh Rangers play at home to Arra Rovers.

This season will be without 2020 champions Nenagh Celtic, as they remain without a pitch and are unable to field a team.