Nowlan Park ready for their ‘biggest crowd in almost a decade’

Overcrowding won’t be an issue at Sunday’s All-Ireland minor hurling final, despite the game being the biggest at the venue in almost a decade.

That’s according to Seamus Reade, events control manager at Nowlan Park.

Concerns had been raised during the week about possible overcrowding as there is expected to be thousands of U16s, who don’t require a ticket, at Sunday’s game.





However, the GAA confirmed last night that 25% of the attendance of Nowlan Park has been set aside for underage supporters.

As of last night, almost 19,000 tickets had been sold, with the Kilkenny ground having a capacity of 27,000.

Seamus Reade says they are ready for Sunday’s attendance:

“We’re ready for it. Nowlan Park holds 27,000, we have 18,000 seats and 9,000 on the terrace.

“Your own listeners will probably recall a famous game back in 2013 when Kilkenny played Tipperary in a qualifier in the All-Ireland series where we had a full house and next Sunday is going to be the biggest crowd since that game.

“What we have done, we have kept back 25% of the seats in all sections of the ground to cover parents coming with children.”

