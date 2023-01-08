Nostalgic Irish Debs art exhibition begins in Nenagh

A Nenagh exhibition capturing the history and culture of rural Irish ‘debs’ has officially started.

Sarah Thornton is the curator and artist behind this unique ‘gallery’, which is being displayed in the Nenagh Arts Centre in Banba Square.

Sarah has been collaborating with the public to capture the unique memories, mementoes, styles and cultural significance of this much loved event.





Inspiration for this exhibition was taken from the Dior Gallery in Paris and will be there to view for the remainder of the month.

The official launch will take place on the 13th of January where the winners of the floral arrangement competition accompanying the exhibit will be revealed.

All of those entries are due on Monday the 9th of January between 10am – 4pm.