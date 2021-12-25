North Tipperary ‘meals on wheels’ to deliver 200 Christmas dinners today

Around 200 Christmas dinners are being delivered today as part of a north Tipperary ‘meals on wheels’ service.

For the second year in a row, the Nenagh Community Christmas Day Dinner has been adapted to a delivery service to offer some festive cheer to people in need of food help.

Many gifts have also been donated, which will be distributed to adults and children as part of the service.





One of the organisers Sandra Farrell says they’ll also be delivering a second dinner for St Stephen’s Day as part of drop-offs:

“It’s a big initiative and this year we’ve spread our wings a little bit further.

“Anne Keevey of Age Friendly Roscrea and working in conjunction with her so she has a team that is going to come over and collect dinners and distributing them in the Roscrea area.

“It’s in Templemore and actually in to Birr Offaly as well, Newport and all up along the hills so look, it’s going to be a busy day but I’m delighted that we’re going to be able to do it.”