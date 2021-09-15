North Tipp village seeks to develop what they have to offer

A digital hub is on the cards for a rural North Tipperary village.

The people of Latteragh are trying to bring life back into the village, with increased use of the hall and by encouraging people to engage with their recently established committee.

Like in many areas, broadband is an issue and it’s hoped that a digital hub will not only offer better Wifi, but also a space for people to work in.





Local resident John O’Brien spoke on Tipp Today this morning about the plans for the village.

“We are working closely with North Tipperary County Council and I want to thank Simon Howe and his staff who have worked with us over the past weeks and months.

“Broadband in rural areas is, as we all know, patchy at best.

“The council are actually working to have the installation done, it’s not switched on yet, it will be done later on in the year.

“We are creating a digital hub at Latteragh, to allow people who want to work locally, to access high speed broadband – this is going to be a game changer.”

The committee will also hold a fundraiser with a street bucket collection in Nenagh on Saturday, October 9 and there will be more activities hosted in the community hall.

For more information on the hall and community events, see their Facebook page.