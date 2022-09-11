A North Tipp farmer’s battle with the banks detailed in new book

A book detailing a North Tipp farmer’s battle with the banks in 2012 has been published.

Seamus Sherlock: The Fight of My Life, written by Kerry journalist Marisa Reidy, recounts the experiences of the Lorrha native and his family, who made headlines in 2012 when they spent 350 days behind a barricade under fear of eviction.

Seamus erected a barrier at Appletown Farm in Feoghanagh to take a rebellious stance against the bank, and for the following 350 days, he and his five children were subject to a 24-hour eviction notice.





Ten years later, as he gets ready to sell Appletown Farm, the Tipp farmer gives his account of the toll it took on both himself and his children.

Marisa’s book is available on online platforms such as The Book Depositorty, Amazon, Apple Books, Google Books, and Blackwell.