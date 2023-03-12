North Tipp to benefit from new bioeconomy demonstration site as funding for TUS announced

North Tipp will see the erection of one of two new bioeconomy demonstration sites as funding for TUS is announced.

Funding in the amount of €1.25million has been awarded to TUS, which has campuses in Thurles and Clonmel.

The Department of Agriculture, Food, and Marine has confirmed the funding will go towards the development of bioeconomy demonstration sites in Tipperary and Offaly.





The Tipp site will be located at the Irish Bioeconomy Foundation campus at the former Lisheen Mine site in Moyne.

The second site, which will be based in Offaly, is planned to be situated at Mount Lucas.