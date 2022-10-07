Nominees announced for Tipperary LGFA All-Star awards

Tipperary LGFA along with CK streaming have announced their Tipperary All-Star nominees for 2022.

12 clubs are represented across the nominations for the team of the year, with an awards ceremony to take place on Saturday 17th December at Cahir House Hotel.

County senior champions Fethard have received 8 nominations whilst beaten finalists Brian Borus have 5 players shortlisted for a spot on the team of the year.





The three nominations for the senior ladies footballer of the year award are Kirsty Crotty-Ryan of Moyle Rovers, Fethard’s Kate Davey and Trisha Hickey of Brian Borus.

Players and management can now vote on the nominations up until 10th December.

Tickets are now available for the Awards by contacting 0863260996.

2022 CK Streaming/Tipperary LGFA All-Star Nominations

Goalkeeper

Niamh Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Emer McCarthy (Aherlow)

Nora Noonan (Brian Borus)

Backs

Betty Barlow (Clonmel Commercials)

Orla Burke (Moyle Rovers)

Brid Condon (Aherlow)

Sinead Delahunty (Fethard)

Niamh Dunne (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Anne Eviston (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Cathy Hogan (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Grainne Horan (Mullinahone)

Kelly Ryan (Fethard)

Christina Brennan (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Jenny Brett (Mullinahone)

Alison Connolly (Fethard)

Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers)

Michelle Cronin (Moyle Rovers)

Carrie Davey (Fethard)

Maria Kinane (Moycarkey-Borris)

Niamh Mackey (Clonmel Commercials)

Laura Morrissey (Brian Borus)

Midfield

Elaine Fitzpatrick (Templemore)

Ciara Gorman (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Courtney Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials)

Sarah Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

Nicole Shelly (Mullinahone)

Lucy Spillane (Fethard)

Forwards

Anna Carey (Clonmel Commercials)

Maeve Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris)

Niamh Hayes (Fethard)

Casey Hennessy (Boherlahan-Dualla)

Aoife Kennedy (Boherlahan-Dualla)

Sara Morrissey (Aherlow)

Cliona O’Dwyer (Brian Borus)

Lorraine O’Shea (Mullinahone)

Niamh Ryan (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Leah Coen (Fethard)

Kirsty Crotty-Ryan (Moyle Rovers)

Kate Davey (Fethard)

Anna Fahie (Boherlahan-Dualla)

Jen Grant (Brian Borus)

Trisha Hickey (Brian Borus)

Aoibhe O’Shea (Mullinahone)

Niamh Treacy (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Caitriona Walsh (Moycarkey-Borris)

Goal of the Year Nominees

Goal A: Rachel Quinlan (Holycross-Ballycahill) Holycross-Ballycahill vs St. Odhran’s Silvermines

Goal B: Roisin Carew (Aherlow) Cappawhite vs Aherlow

Goal C: Meah Cuddihy (Fethard) Moyle Rovers vs Fethard

Goal D: Niamh Martin (Tipperary) Mayo vs Tipperary

Goal E: Molly Gilmartin (Boherlahan-Dualla) Boherlahan-Dualla vs Fethard

Goal F: Alannah English (Brian Borus) Aherlow vs Brian Borus

Goal G: Lorraine O’Shea (Mullinahone) Mullinahone vs Boherlahan-Dualla

Goal H: Nicole Delaney (Fethard) Fethard vs Brian Borus

Goal I: Caoimhe Condon (Brian Borus) Fethard vs Brian Borus

Goal J: Trisha Hickey (Brian Borus) Fethard vs Brian Borus

Footballer of the Year Nominees

Senior

Kirsty Crotty-Ryan (Moyle Rovers)

Kate Davey (Fethard)

Trisha Hickey (Brian Borus)

Intermediate

Casey Hennessy (Boherlahan-Dualla)

Lorraine O’Shea (Mullinahone)

Nicole Shelly (Mullinahone)

Junior

Ciara Gorman (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Niamh Treacy (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Caitriona Walsh (Moycarkey-Borris)