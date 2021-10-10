Nominations open for carer and family carer of the year awards

The nominations for the family carer and young carer of the year awards have opened.

Organised by Family Carers Ireland, these awards recognise the hard work, dedication and sacrifice of carers, of all ages.

Richie Molloy of the Clonmel branch of Family Carers Ireland urged people to nominate any carers they know.





“The Family Carer of the Year awards are a very special time for us in our organisation and I’d be saying to listeners, if you know somebody that’s caring for a loved one, maybe their parents, a child with special needs, to consider nominating them for the carer of the year award.

“The nomination forms can be got either in our offices here in Clonmel in the Place4U building or you can do it online on familycarersireland.ie but the big thing to remember is there’s a short time to do this – over the next two weeks.”

You can nominate someone by picking up a from the Family Carers Ireland office in Clonmel in the Place4U building on Gladstone Street or online through their website https://familycarers.ie/news-and-campaigns/netwatch-family-carer-of-the-year-awards.

Nominations close on October 22.