No changes to Tipp team ahead of must-win Meath matchup

Declan Carr has named his team ahead of tomorrow’s must-win game with Meath in the All-Ireland Ladies Football championship.

The side shows no changes to the team that were beaten by Cork last Saturday, and anything other than a win for the Premier will send them into the relegation playoffs.

Lauren Fitzpatrick starts in goals and has Laura Nagle, Maria Curley and Emma Cronin in the full-back line.





Caitlin Kennedy is at centre-back with Lucy Spillane and Elaine Kelly on the wings.

Anne-Rose Kennedy and Orla O’Dwyer partner in midfield whilst Cliona O’Dwyer, Ava Fennessy and Laura Dillon line out in the half-forward line.

Niamh Hayes wears number 14 and has Roisin Howard and Angela McGuigan at either side to round off the starting fifteen.

Throw-in on Friday evening is at half-past-7 in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.