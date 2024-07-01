Ninth place finish for Sam Bennett on Stage 3 of Tour de France

There was a ninth place finish for Sam Bennett on today’s stage of the Tour de France.

Stage three took the riders over 250km to Turin, ending in a sprint finish.

Carrick-on-Suir’s Bennett was well positioned heading into the final 250m but was boxed in by other sprinters and would finish in ninth pace.

Eritrean rider Biniam Girmay took the stage victory by a length.

The Tipperary man, who’s in his first tour with the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale team, is in 8th place in the race for the green jersey.