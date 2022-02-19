Nine changes to Tipperary team for league tie with Wexford

The Tipperary team has been named for Sunday’s trip to Wexford in the National Football League.

The team shows nine changes from the side that lost to Leitrim by eight points in round two.

David Power’s side lines out with Michael O’Reilly in goals whilst Shane O’Connell, Willie Eviston and Jack Harney make up the full-back line.





Sean O’Connell is at centre-back with Kevin Fahey and Robbie Kiely on the wings.

Paudie Feehan and Mark Russell partner in midfield with Jack Kennedy at centre-forward and Bill Maher and Teddy Doyle either side of him.

The full forward line is made up of Mikey O’Shea, captain Conor Sweeney and Sean O’Connor.

The action gets underway in Wexford Park at 2pm Sunday afternoon and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Eco Solar Energy, Kilsheelan, Clonmel.

Tipperary squad to play Wexford: