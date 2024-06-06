Another night of restrictions on the Ardfinnan Regional Supply Scheme with Boil Water Notice still in place

South Tipperary residents on the Ardfinnan Regional Supply Scheme are facing into a second night of water restrictions.

Uisce Éireann says work is continuing to restore full supply to all 12,000 homes and businesses left without water following a burst to the mains supplying the treatment plant.

Restriction will be in place again overnight from 9pm until 7am to help levels in the reservoir recover.

The area’s affected are:

– Rathkeevin, Ballingarrane, Gortmore, Giantsgrave, Rathnasliggeen, Chancellorstown.

– Ardfinan Village

– Garryroe / Marlfield/ Cuckoohill

– Cahir (Clonmel side of the bridge, Tipperary Road and Mitchelstown Road {R913})

A Boil Water Notice remains in place for all areas on the Ardfinnan scheme.