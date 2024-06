Sharlene Mawdsley is in action this evening at the European Athletics Championships.

The Newport AC woman is part of the Ireland Mixed 4x400m team that are in the final in Rome.

She teams up with Rhasidat Adeleke, Thomas Barr and Chris O’Donnell in the race which gets underway at 9.20pm Irish time.

Mawdsley was part of the mixed relay team who won a bronze medal last month in Barbados at the world relay championships and will be hoping to be in medal contention this evening.