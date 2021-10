Newport Community First Responders is among 65 community groups to benefit from the latest phase of Covid Stability Funding.

Just over two million euro in State funding is being distributed this time around, with the Newport group receiving 2,000 euro to go towards their voluntary service.

It’s the only Tipperary group to receive funding in this phase, with North Tipp Hospice and South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association among the local groups to benefit previously.