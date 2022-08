A Tipperary athlete has been selected to represent Ireland at this year’s European Athletics Championship.

Newport AC’s Sharlene Mawdsley has been selected as part of the women’s 4x400m relay team.

The relay team has had plenty of success over the past year and Mawdsley is joined in the team by Rhasidat Adeleke, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, Cliodhna Manning and Roisin Harrison.





This year’s European Championships take place in Munich from August 15th until August 21st.