New Tipperary hurling database compiled by Nenagh data analyst

A new GAA database has been compiled in Tipperary.

Nenagh based data analyst Brian McDonnell has put together the findings from over 1000 matches involving Tipperary hurling teams.

The results show statistics for over 2,600 players who’ve played hurling at minor level and upwards for the Premier county.





Among the finding was who played the most championship games at all levels for Tipperary, which was Eoin Kelly at 88, one ahead of Brendan Cummins and just four ahead of Noel McGrath.

Another interesting stat was the number of county players produced by each club, with Thurles Sarsfields topping the list at 250.

To browse the database and check out your own club, visit the site here: http://sixtwofourtwo.com/research-tipperary-hurling-1887-2022/.