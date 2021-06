A new social housing project has been approved for Carrick-on-Suir.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says the Council has been given the go ahead to build 13 new homes on Kickham Street for people with specific housing requirements, such as older people, or those with a disability.

The project includes eight one-bed, four two-bed and one three-bed homes, with Tuath Housing the likely approved housing body for the scheme.