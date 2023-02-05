New partnership with ‘Too Good To Go’ coming to Aldi’s 8 Tipp stores

A new partnership with the app – Too Good To Go- is coming to Aldi’s 8 Tipperary stores.

It is the first supermarket to partner with the food surplus app which offers food bags in a bid to tackle food waste and offer lower prices to people.

These ‘Surprise Bags’, will contain a range of products approaching their sell-by or use-by dates at a third of the price.





To avail of a bag, shoppers can download the app for free and reserve a bag to collect from any of the eight Tipp shops located in – Cahir, Cashel, Nenagh, Roscrea, Thurles, Tipp Town, Carrick-on-Suir, and Clonmel.