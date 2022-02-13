New era for Tipperary Ladies Football team begins today

It’s new management, a new season and a new division for the Tipperary ladies football team today.

Peter Creedon takes charge for his first competitive game as manager of the team with a trip to Kerry in their Division 2 opener at 2pm.

Tipperary were relegated from Division One last year.





New manager Peter Creedon is aware of the task at hand today:

“When you travel down to play Kerry in any football match, that’s not an easy start to any campaign.

“I think they’ve won nine of their last ten league games and just missed out last year on promotion with (a loss to) Meath in Croke Park.

“We have three matches, Kerry, Laois and Clare so it’s important we get something from those three matches and get the players playing to a way that we are looking to have them on the bigger occasions.”

