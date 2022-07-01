New Cathaoirligh elected in Clonmel and Cahir-Cashel-Tipp

The Clonmel Municipal District elected a new Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach at its Council’s AGM.

Workers’ and Unemployed Action’s Pat English has been elected as the Mayor of the Clonmel Borough District, taking over from Michael Murphy.

Cllr. Siobhán Ambrose was elected as Deputy Mayor of Clonmel Borough District.





Cahir-Cashel-Tipp have also selected their new Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach.

Fianna Fail’s Micheál Anglim is now the Cathaoirleach for Cahir-Cashel-Tipp, taking over from Fine Gael’s Mary Hanna Hourigan.

Fine Gael’s Michael Fitzgerald was elected as Leas Cathaoirleach for the district.

Cllr English told Tipp FM that he was elected unopposed and thanked a number of people for their support.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege for me to be honoured again as the new mayor of Clonmel this year. This is my fourth term as mayor, and it’s indeed a great honour to be elected unopposed at the council meeting yesterday.

“I’d like to thank my family, Seamus Healy, and the members of the Workers’ and Unemployed Action.”

Cllr English also told Tipp FM about his plans for the following year ahead as the newly elected Cathaoirleach.

“I’d like to see the finishing of the Kickham Barracks Redevelopment Phase 1, and the Clonmel Sports Hub is coming to completion as well. They are major projects for the town of Clonmel, and I’d like to see those finished in the short-term. They’re due to be finished this year, so they will be big pluses for the town.

“There’s an awful lot of projects which we, as a team in the council, will have to be working on to get them across the line.

“There‘s a lot of individuals that I would be looking to give mayor receptions to during the year, to honour their outstanding work for the town.”