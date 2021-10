New car sales in Tipperary are up over 7% so far in 2021 compared to last year.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry 2,598 new vehicles were registered in the Premier County between January and the end of September.

This compared with 2,423 over the same nine month period in 2020.





The sale of electric vehicles in Tipp has rocketed by over 124% this year with 139 new registrations compared with 62 to the end of September last year.