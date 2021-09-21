Nenagh’s Barry Coffey showing his worth with Cork City

Nenagh’s Barry Coffey is enjoying a successful loan spell with Cork City.

The 20-year-old midfielder is at Turners Cross until the end of the season, on loan from Celtic.

Since joining Cork in July, Coffey has scored four goals and recorded two assists in his first seven games, winning the club’s August player of the month award.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Barry says he’s gaining great experience with the Leesiders:

“It all started really well, I suppose I have to give all credit to Colin (Cork City Manager Colin Healy) and the lads, my teammates, they made me feel welcome and feel at home.

“I just tried to repay that by trying my best on the field, by helping the team and I suppose it’s nice that extra little bit when you are playing at home, it brings you back to when you were younger.

“It’s a nice feeling being able to play at home, so it’s just me getting more and more experience and using that to the best I can.”