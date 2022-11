Nenagh Ormond produced a massive result in the AIL today.

They welcomed Division 2A table toppers Queens University to New Ormond Park where they recorded a bonus point 32-24 win thanks to three final quarter tries.

Elsewhere in Division 2A, Cashel had a home win of their own.





They beat Limerick side Old Crescent 14-8 in Spafield.

In Division 2C, Clonmel suffered defeat to league leaders Instonians.

It finished up 28-14 in Ardghaoithe.